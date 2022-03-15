Sam Elliott Admits He's 'Not a Yellowstone Fan' Despite Starring in the 1883 Prequel Series

"It's just too much like f------ Dallas or something, for me," Sam Elliott said

Don't count Sam Elliott as a fan of Yellowstone.

During a recent appearance on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, the 77-year-old actor opened up about his dislike for Yellowstone. This revelation from Elliott comes as he stars in the popular drama's prequel series, 1883.

"I'm not a Yellowstone fan. I don't watch Yellowstone," he said. "I love [star Kevin] Costner. There are a lot of good people on the cast, a few of them I've worked with before. Nothing against any of them, but it's just too much like f------ Dallas or something, for me."

Asked by Maron, 58, whether or not he liked the movie, Elliot said: "F--- no." He also called the Oscar-nominated film a "piece of s---."

"I looked at it when I was down there in Texas doing 1883 and what really brought it home to me the other day when I said, 'Do you want to f------ talk about it?'" he recalled. "There was a f------ full-page ad out in the LA Times and there was a review, not a review, but a clip, and it talked about the 'evisceration of the American myth.' And I thought, 'What the f---? What the f---?' This is the guy that's done westerns forever. The evisceration of the American west?"

Elliott then likened the characters in The Power of the Dog to Chippendale's dancers, saying: "They're all running around in chaps and no shirts. There are all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the f---ing movie."

Added Maron, "Yeah, I think that's what the movie's about."

Elliott's career is filled with dozens of Western-set roles across film and television. Currently, he plays Shea Brennan in 1883 — a spinoff sequel series to Yellowstone that premiered on Paramount+ in December.

Previously, Elliott said he didn't agree with the comparisons between 1883 and Yellowstone.

"Yellowstone is all over [1883]. We're tainted by Yellowstone, which on some level I can't stand because I think 1883 stands alone and will," he told Taste of Country and other news outlets before 1883 premiered. "Once it comes out, people are gonna say, 'Oh, yeah. The only connection there is that it got John Dutton to Montana.'"