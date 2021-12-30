Sam Asghari said he auditioned to play a physical therapist who helps Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw recover from hip surgery

Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Reveals He Auditioned for a Role in And Just Like That…

This article contains spoilers for episode five of And Just Like That...

On Wednesday, Asghari, 27, revealed on his Instagram Story that he auditioned for the most recent episode of And Just Like That…, but didn't end up landing the role.

"Man, I was looking forward to this role for the reboot of Sex and the City, And Just Like That," the model and actor wrote, adding in a second slide, "Shout out to the dude that got it! It was a dope role."

The role was for a physical therapist named Travis, who helps Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw get back in her high heels following hip surgery.

"And just like that, three months later, I was back in heels," Carrie said in the episode after having to trade in her stilettos for Birkenstocks and socks before the operation.

Elsewhere in the episode, which dropped Thursday on HBO Max, Carrie was medicated from the surgery and accidentally told a story on a podcast about the time Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones had to physically pull a diaphragm out of her, which appeared in a season 2 episode of SATC.

After Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) expressed some concern that she used Samantha's full name, Carrie reached out to her old friend via text to let her know she told the story. (During the premiere episode of And Just Like That…, the show explained that Samantha had moved to the U.K. and was estranged from Carrie, Charlotte and Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes.)

Samantha replied right away, writing, "One of my finest hours," and later teased, "I love that your vagina is getting air time."

However, when Carrie wrote "I miss you," Samantha appeared to start typing and then stopped, leaving Carrie feeling rejected.

The original Sex and the City ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 through 2004, starring Cattrall, Parker, Davis and Nixon. Cattrall, 65, returned for the show's two spinoff movies but not for the current revival.

And Just Like That…, which premiered Dec. 9, reunites Parker, Nixon, Davis as they reprise their original roles.

The new series "follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to the show's description.