Salute Your Shorts Star Kirk Baily Dead at 59
Kirk Baily has died. He was 59.
The former Nickelodeon actor was best known for his role as the comedic camp counselor Kevin "Ug" Lee in the sitcom Salute Your Shorts, which aired 26 episodes from 2001 through 2002.
His family confirmed to TMZ that Baily died this past weekend, six months after he was diagnosed with lung cancer. According to the outlet, friends of Baily announced his death on social media Wednesday.
Baily started his career as a sound coordinator on the cult-classic film Killer Klowns from Outer Space in 1988. His voice acting credits include anime and video games, including Condemned 2: Bloodshot as well as "additional voice" roles in films like Hotel Transylvania, Despicable Me 2 and Frozen.
Most recently, Baily was a voice actor in the 2021 project Night of the Animated Dead and 2020's The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run.
On the small screen, Baily had a number of guest acting roles including Felicity, Melrose Place, Judging Amy, Star Trek: Voyager and NYPD Blue.
Though Salute Your Shorts ended 20 years ago on Nickelodeon, the cast remained close. In 2015, the show's core actors reunited at Portland's Everything Is Festival, Entertainment Weekly reported at the time.
The cast united again in 2019 to celebrate the opening of Nickelodeon's Good Burger pop-up in Los Angeles. A YouTube video uploaded by user @wetmovie1 showed Baily leading a Salute Your Shorts trivia session for attendees.