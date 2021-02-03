"It is a bizarre story, but don't we all create our own character in life," Salma Hayek said

Salma Hayek on Hilaria Baldwin's Appropriation Controversy: 'She's Smart to Want to be Spanish'

The Like a Boss star, 54, addressed the situation on Monday during her appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, calling the buzz around the Mom Brain podcast host, 37, "crazy."

"All of my friends asked me, 'Did you hear about this? Oh my God, she lied,' " she told host Andy Cohen. "We all lie a little bit."

Hayek, who worked with Hilaria's husband Alec Baldwin on 30 Rock in 2009, went on to say that she won't judge the mom of five because "she makes my friend happy."

"She fooled me because she's such a good mother," Hayek, who was born in Mexico, explained. "You know, I don't care. I'm sorry. I don't mean to betray or hurt anybody's feelings, and I don't know if it's right or if it's wrong. I'm not going to judge somebody just because of that one thing."

Image zoom Salma Hayek and Alec Baldwin on 30 Rock | Credit: Jessica Miglio/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The actress added that she feels "honored" somebody would want their "alter ego to be something that is similar" to her roots.

"It makes me feel proud that people are inspired," Hayek said. "I am Mexican-Lebanese, but my grandparents — my ancestors on my mother's side — are Spanish. I think she's smart to want to be Spanish. We're cool, you know?"

"It is a bizarre story, but don't we all create our own character in life?" she continued. "I mean, this might be extreme, okay, but she's not a bad person."

In her interview with Cohen, Hayek called Hilaria "a good person, a good mother and a good wife."

"She's very kind to me, and that's all I care about," she said. "Spanish people are cool, I don't blame her for choosing that."

In late December, Hilaria began trending on Twitter when social media users alleged that she has falsely claimed to have Spanish roots and affected a Spanish accent despite being born and raised in the United States.

Hilaria first addressed the controversy in a video posted Dec. 27 on Instagram, confirming that she was born in Boston and that her birth name is Hillary.

"I've seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture. This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking — I'll reiterate my story, as I've done many times before," she wrote. "I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the U.S.A."

Image zoom Hilaria and Alec Baldwin | Credit: Patrick Mcmullan/Getty

