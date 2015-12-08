Jimmy Kimmel‘s famous “Lie Witness News” strikes again!

On Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night host presented the newest edition of the popular segment in which his team asks random people on the streets of Los Angeles about a complete lie to garner their reactions – and this time, they presented ridiculous fake names for Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West‘s 4-day old son, Saint.

The made-up monikers of choice? Kia Sorrento West, Keurig West, and even Fastest Gun in the West – and people not only believed them, but also claimed they’d seen the name trending on social media all day.

“I thought it was awesome. Thought it was classic Kanye,” one woman said of baby Kia Sorrento. “I like that it’s different. I mean, who else could come up with a name like that and get away with it? Nobody but Kanye.”

“I see a lot of things on Instagram about it,” she continued. “Lot of memes, making fun of it and things like that.”

As for Keurig West, one man purported he’d seen the name go viral.

“Keurig has already become a household name for our coffee products but now being an actual child’s name, they can do whatever they want,” he said. “People talk about it all over Facebook, I heard about it on Facebook, all over Instagram, it’s trending worldwide.”

Finally, one girl was asked what she thought when she heard that the famous couple just named their new baby KhaleesiKuellaKuKuKimcheeKambuchaKlondikeKillbasaKaleidoscopeKeekajuKaleyCuoco West.

Her reaction? Completely unfazed.