Sailor Brinkley-Cook Defends Mom Christie After Wendy Williams' Claims She Faked DWTS Injury

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is paying Wendy Williams‘ claims that her mom Christie Brinkley “faked” her broken arm in order to have Sailor take her place on Dancing with the Stars no mind.

After earning a score of 18/30 on Monday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, Sailor, 21, revealed that she was laughing through all of the drama surrounding Williams’ remarks.

“I mean like, whoever spews hatred needs more love. So love you Wendy!” she told reporters backstage.

“I was super proud of her especially cause she really stood her ground,” Sailor said of how Christie, 65, defended herself. “She spoke the truth and Wendy has really supported her through a lot of crazy stuff and for her to come out and say something negative about this situation really was shocking. Like I was like, ‘Really?'”

Williams, 55, previously said that she thought Christie’s injury, which happened when Christie tripped over her partner Val Chmerkovskiy‘s foot during a dance rehearsal ahead of the show’s season 28 premiere, looked “fake as hell.”

“Let me tell you what I see. I don’t see a wrist and a shoulder being fractured. But that was real cute,” Williams said during her season 11 premiere of her talk show. “Here’s my thought: Dancing with the Stars called Christie Brinkley … and she said yes. After she got off the phone, that’s when she plotted her schedule. … In my opinion, I think what Christie did was she signed up for Dancing with the Stars knowing that she’d put her daughter Sailor in there.”

Since her remarks, Christie adamantly denied Williams’ theory in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

“I’m totally shocked, because I have been there for Wendy Williams. That is so weird,” she said, bursting into tears. “I have to give her a call … I’m really stunned.”

In a statement issued to GMA before Williams’ remarks, Brinkley joked, “Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on Dancing with the Stars this season. Sailor joined the cast when I got mine … ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!”

BBC Studios and ABC said in a statement to PEOPLE that Brinkley “suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm.”

Sailor previously commented on Williams’ claims the injury was all for show, telling Entertainment Tonight, “It’s so insane to me. I can’t even find comments because it’s so real to me, the emotions are still so new.”

Sailor also recounted the moment her mom told her about the injury, which made her unable to perform in the ABC dance competition series.

“Getting that call from my mom when I was still out in the Hamptons. She was sobbing, crying, she was so disappointed that she she couldn’t do it anymore,” Sailor said. “She wasn’t even crying because she was hurt. She was like ‘I’m gonna let down Val and I’m not gonna be able to keep going with Dancing with the Stars.’ And I was like ‘no mom,’ and I had to comfort her in that and be like ‘but you had your experience just let that go, you know you had such a great time. No one is disappointed in you.’“

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.