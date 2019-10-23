Sailor Brinkley-Cook Reveals What Mom Christie Told Her After Her Dancing with the Stars Exit

Sailor Brinkley-Cook may be upset to leave Dancing with the Stars, but she still has a positive outlook on the situation — thanks in part to her mother Christie Brinkley!

Following Monday’s shocking episode, in which Sailor and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy were sent home from the competition, the model opened up about what her mom told her after the results to help her cope with the disappointment.

“She just told me that things like this happen in life and everything leads to some other great door opening,” Sailor, 21, told PeopleTV‘s Reality Check on Tuesday. “Our team name is ‘SailaV’ — c’est la vie, such is life. This stuff happens!”

“I’m so lucky I had this experience,” the model continued. “I never in a million years would’ve thought I would have been on this show. I didn’t sign up, I didn’t do the press trip before. I literally jumped in for the first performance.”

“And I’m just lucky that I made it to week six and I got to experience all of that, and I think she’s really happy that I’m looking at it that way, as well,” Sailor added of her mother, 65.

Four days before the DWTS season 28 premiere on Sept. 16, Christie was in dance rehearsals with Chmerkovskiy, 33, when she tripped over his foot and broke her arm “into a thousand little pieces.”

Unable to perform with her injury, Sailor stepped in and took her place — but shortly after, Wendy Williams claimed that the incident was planned and Christie’s fall looked “fake as hell.”

“Let me tell you what I see. I don’t see a wrist and a shoulder being fractured. But that was real cute,” she said during the season 11 premiere of her talk show. “Here’s my thought: Dancing with the Stars called Christie Brinkley … and she said yes.”

“After she got off the phone, that’s when she plotted her schedule,” Williams continued. “In my opinion, I think what Christie did was she signed up for Dancing with the Stars knowing that she’d put her daughter Sailor in there.”

The mother-daughter duo has continuously denied Williams’ claims, with Sailor calling the accusations “insane” while Christie went so far as to post photos of her injury to prove that she was not lying.

When asked about her thoughts on the situation on Tuesday, Sailor said she was still struggling to understand how someone could think her mother would lie about the injury.

“I think it was a little ridiculous because it was such a situation where it was like, ‘How?'” Sailor explained. “My mom is not that type of girl. If anyone knows her, she’s pretty open with her fans and everything. She’s very genuine, she’s very real and for her to put on a cast and walk around like it’s fake, it’s wild.”

“But anyone who spews hatred needs more love so love ya, girl,” she added.

Chmerkovskiy also noted that “no one is expecting an apology from Wendy Williams” and that Christie already has her sights set on competing on the show next season.

“When it happened, 30 seconds into her literally shattering her arm, she asked, ‘Can I do this next season?'” he recalled. “She was having a blast and it’s funny now we’re talking about Sailor’s exit, but let’s not forget how it all began and not forget Christie’s exit. That exit was fairly traumatic, as well.”

A rep for Williams did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Hours after speaking with PEOPLE on Tuesday, Sailor opened up about her shocking elimination on her Instagram and revealed that while she was “heartbroken that it’s over,” she was also feeling very “blessed” for the opportunity.

“Hi, guys … I want to say thank you to everyone who voted for me every week and supported me and showed me so much love over Instagram,” she began the series of videos on her Instagram Stories. “My castmates for continuously supporting me. I showed up out of nowhere and I was a nervous wreck and you guys really made me feel at home and feel safe in a situation I was terrified of.”

“I loved being on this show and that’s clearly why I spent eight minutes on live TV sobbing crying, that was sadly real,” she admitted. “I am heartbroken that it’s over, and I wish I could keep dancing with my friend Val and I wish I could keep on with this journey but sadly it’s done for me.”

“But I am so happy that I was able to experience this,” Sailor went on. “I am so happy that I was blessed enough to have this come into my life, even in such an unfortunate situation, and I am so excited to see all my friends blossom out there and shine. I will be supporting you guys, I will be watching on Mondays.”

In a final clip, Sailor discussed what she had learned while competing on DWTS.

“I just wanna say if there’s any lesson to be learned from my experience on this show, it’s to never let anything that you’re afraid of hold you back from going out there and trying it,” she told her followers.

“Life is crazy and you are going to be sad, you are going to be angry, you are going to be terrified. But if you try these things — I feel like my world has opened up and I never would’ve done this and I’m really happy that I did.”

“Whatever came over me brought me to this situation,” she finished. “I don’t want anyone out there to ever let their fears hold them back ’cause life’s too big and too grand and too awesome to stray away from.”

The model also shared a series of photos from her final performance with Chmerkovskiy on her Instagram and captioned the slideshow, “…At least we went out with a bang 😉💥.”