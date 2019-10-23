Sailor Brinkley-Cook Claps Back at Wendy Williams: 'Anyone Who Spews Hatred Needs More Love'

Sailor Brinkley-Cook has got her mom’s back.

Following the model’s shocking elimination from Dancing with the Stars on Monday, Sailor addressed Wendy Williams‘ previous suggestion that her mother, Christie Brinkley, had faked her broken arm in order to get her daughter onto the show.

Appearing on PeopleTV‘s Reality Check on Tuesday with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, Sailor said she was still struggling to understand how someone could think her mother would lie about the injury.

“I think it was a little ridiculous because it was such a situation where it was like, ‘How?’” said Sailor, 21. “My mom is not that type of girl. If anyone knows her, she’s pretty open with her fans and everything. She’s very genuine, she’s very real and for her to put on a cast and walk around like it’s fake, it’s wild.”

“But anyone who spews hatred needs more love, so love ya, girl,” she added.

Image zoom Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Dominik Bindl/Getty

Chmerkovskiy also noted that “no one is expecting an apology from Wendy Williams” and that Christie, 65, already has her sights set on next season of DWTS.

“When it happened, 30 seconds into her literally shattering her arm, she asked, ‘Can I do this next season?’” he recalled. “She was having a blast, and it’s funny now we’re talking about Sailor’s exit, but let’s not forget how it all began and not forget Christie’s exit. That exit was fairly traumatic, as well.”

Four days before the DWTS season 28 premiere on Sept. 16, Christie was in dance rehearsals with Chmerkovskiy, 33, when she tripped over his foot and broke her arm “into a thousand little pieces.”

Unable to perform with her injury, Sailor stepped in and took her place — but shortly after, Williams, 55, claimed that the incident was planned and that Christie’s fall looked “fake as hell.”

Image zoom

RELATED: Sailor Brinkley-Cook Reveals What Mom Christie Told Her After Her Dancing with the Stars Exit

“Let me tell you what I see. I don’t see a wrist and a shoulder being fractured. But that was real cute,” she said during the season 11 premiere of her talk show. “Here’s my thought: Dancing with the Stars called Christie Brinkley … and she said yes.”

“After she got off the phone, that’s when she plotted her schedule,” Williams continued. “In my opinion, I think what Christie did was she signed up for Dancing with the Stars knowing that she’d put her daughter Sailor in there.”

Sailor called the accusations “insane”, while Christie went so far as to post photos of her injury to prove that she was not lying.

Image zoom Christie Brinkley/Instagram

Sailor also revealed in the Reality Check interview what her mom told her after her surprising elimination.

“She just told me that things like this happen in life and everything leads to some other great door opening,” Sailor said. “Our team name is ‘SailaV’ — c’est la vie, such is life. This stuff happens!”

Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC

RELATED: Christie Brinkley Shuts Down Wendy Williams’ Claims She Faked Injury with Photos of Her Broken Arm

“I’m so lucky I had this experience,” the model continued. “I never in a million years would’ve thought I would have been on this show. I didn’t sign up, I didn’t do the press trip before. I literally jumped in for the first performance.”

“And I’m just lucky that I made it to week six and I got to experience all of that, and I think she’s really happy that I’m looking at it that way, as well,” Sailor added of her mother.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.