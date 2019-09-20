Sailor Brinkley-Cook Calls Wendy Williams' Claim that Her Mom Faked DWTS Injury 'Insane'

Sailor-Brinkley Cook is not having it with Wendy Williams‘ theory that Christie Brinkley faked her recent injury to get her daughter on Dancing with the Stars.

The 21-year-old Sports Illustrated model, who is filling in for her mom, 65, after she fell and broke her arm ahead of Monday’s DWTS premiere, spoke out against Williams’ claims that the injury was all for show.

“It’s so insane to me,” Sailor told Entertainment Tonight while rehearsing with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy. “I can’t even find comments because it’s so real to me, the emotions are still so new.”

Sailor also recalled the moment that her supermodel mother broke the news to her that she was pulling out of the ABC dance competition series.

“Getting that call from my mom when I was still out in the Hamptons. She was sobbing, crying, she was so disappointed that she she couldn’t do it anymore,” Sailor said. “She wasn’t even crying because she was hurt. She was like ‘I’m gonna let down Val and I’m not gonna be able to keep going with Dancing with the Stars.’ And I was like ‘no mom,’ and I had to comfort her in that and be like ‘but you had your experience just let that go, you know you had such a great time. No one is disappointed in you.’ “

And while Christie has been sidelined for the season, she’s remained involved in Sailor and Chmerkovskiy’s partnership.

“I ran out of workout clothes so like I’m going up to her room and wearing her clothes, it’s literally exactly like I’m doing it for her and wearing what she would wear,” said Sailor. “I only thought I would be here for like five days so I brought like 3 pairs of workout clothes.”

Chmerkovskiy also teased to ET that with Sailor’s approval, Christie could be joining them on the dance floor later in the season.

“I think we should let her recover for a second and then most definitely, I would love to involve her,” he said. “Again, it’s Sailor’s call, but I think as much as we can involve Christie once she recovers, the better.”

During the season 11 premiere of her talk show on Monday, Williams, 55, said that the footage of Christie’s injury “looked fake as hell” and theorized that she “plotted” to get her daughter on the show.

Christie denied Williams’ theory in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. “I’m totally shocked, because I have been there for Wendy Williams. That is so weird,” she said, bursting into tears. “I have to give her a call … I’m really stunned.”

The supermodel supported Sailor and Chmerkovskiy from the audience during DWTS’ two-hour premiere on Monday. The couple earned a 18 out of 30 from the judges, the fourth highest score of the night.

Sailor is up against The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown, The Supremes’ Mary Wilson, Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, comedian and actor Kel Mitchell, country star Lauren Alaina, NFL legend Ray Lewis, The Office star Kate Flannery, pop star Ally Brooke, former NBA star Lamar Odom, James Van Der Beek and President Donald Trump’s former press secretary Sean Spicer.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.