F. Murray Abraham Uses 'White Lotus' SAG Awards Win to Call for Peace in Ukraine 1 Year After Russian Invasion

The White Lotus cast has a lot to celebrate!

On Sunday night, season 2 of HBO's The White Lotus won outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The other nominees were the ensembles of Better Call Saul, The Crown, Ozark and Severance.

F. Murray Abraham, who played Bert Di Grasso on the Sicily-set show, accepted the award with his costars surrounding him, including Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Michael Imperioli, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Sabrina Impacciatore and others.

"This was the best job I ever had," said Abraham, 83, in his speech. "And not only because of this really remarkable, wonderful family of actors, but because [creator] Mike [White] and [executive producers] David [Bernad] and Mark [Kamine] pulled together an international company of technicians and actors. And we all lived together in the same place, we all ate together, and we all worked together. So this is not only for the actors, this is for the entire company."

Kevin Winter/Getty

Abraham then put the spotlight on the aftermath of the recent earthquake that has killed over 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria. He also raised awareness for the war in Ukraine, one year after Russia's invasion.

"This is a wonderful time, but I'd like to send a prayer out to the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey, and a prayer for peace in Ukraine and Russia," said Abraham, before shouting to the crowd of SAG Awards attendees, "Union forever!"

The White Lotus was an overnight success after its July 2021 premiere. The second season also went up for a number of Emmys this past fall, with Jennifer Coolidge scoring a win for her work. (She also won a SAG Award for her acting on Sunday.)

"The first season we highlighted money and then the second season is sex," creator White shared an HBO Max featurette for the show, which was renewed for a third season in November. "And I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality — it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards were broadcast live on Netflix's YouTube channel from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.