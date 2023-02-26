Quinta Brunson Drops an F-Bomb Praising Her Costars During 'Abbott Elementary' Cast's SAG Awards Win

Quinta Brunson really loves her Abbott Elementary family!

During Sunday's 2023 SAG Awards, Brunson and her Abbott Elementary castmates won the award for outstanding ensemble in a comedy series over the casts of Barry (HBO), The Bear (FX), Hacks (HBO) and Only Murders in the Building (Hulu).

Accepting the award alongside her costars, Brunson began by thanking the voters — the industry peers — for bestowing them with the honor. However, she made it a priority to acknowledge how much she cherishes and values her castmates.

"I know for me especially, this means a lot because being a part of this ensemble means the world to me," the actress, 33, said. "I, unfortunately, spend a lot of time on three sides of this, producer and creator. And it's when I get to be a part of this ensemble, it allows me to — that wasn't a humble brag, it's the worst. But when I get to be a part of this ensemble, these people bring me back down to earth. They make me a better actor."

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Brunson continued, "They allow me to become an actress that I'm proud of, which sometimes, acting feels like the hardest part of my job that I could tune out, but I don't want to. I want to be an actor, and I want to be a good one. And to be a part of this ensemble makes me a better actor every single day. So thank you for recognizing the work of these amazing people."

Continuing to praise the ABC sitcom's cast, Brunson dropped a curse word. "They are the best, and they are so f---ing funny all the time, y'all," she said.

"They're so funny. They really are so funny and good at acting," she continued. "I'm in awe of all of them at every single turn and we just want to say thank you and honored to be in the category with such amazing shows with amazing actors, peers of ours. The peer award hits different though, don't it? I feel good. So, thank you!"

Abbott Elementary quickly rose in popularity amongst fans and critics alike after its December 2021 premiere. Ahead of Sunday's win, the mockumentary-style series was already on a winning streak, racking up several Emmy and Golden Globe wins.

Brunson stars alongside Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph and William Stanford Davis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards are being broadcast live on Netflix's YouTube channel.