Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza Have Broody Chemistry While Presenting at 2023 SAG Awards

Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza are on the same wavelength.

During Sunday's 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the two stars joined forces to present the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series — and their chemistry was chilling.

After a good 10 seconds of silence standing at the podium, Plaza, 38, finally said, "I don't know why they paired us up together."

"I know, we have nothing in common," Ortega, 20, replied.

"We should find the people who did this," Plaza said, before the two actors simultaneously recited, "And curse their families and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations."

"Okay, I see it now," Plaza joked.

While on the red carpet, Ortega stopped to speak to PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein, talking about what her life has been like since Netflix's hit series Wednesday came out last year, putting the spotlight on her in the titular role of Wednesday Addams.

"It felt like a whirlwind, maybe more at the end of the year, when the show initially came out," she shared. "I feel like I tried to avoid the chaos as much as possible and keep myself surrounded by people that I love and know, and I think that they kind of helped ease my nerves."

"I've felt my life change," she added. "But I think I'm more focused on my work than anything, which kind of has made it a bit more of a seamless transition."

Ortega is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role in Wednesday. It's the only nod the show, based on the classic TV series The Addams Family and also starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Christina Ricci, earned at this year's awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, Plaza, who along with her cast mates in HBO's The White Lotus, is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.