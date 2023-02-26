Entertainment TV 'The Bear' 's SAG Winner Jeremy Allen White Thanks Fellow Actors for Making 'Me Feel a Little Less Lonely' Anthony Carrigan, Bill Hader, Steve Martin and Martin Short were all nominated alongside White in the outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series category at the 29th SAG Awards By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines and Tommy McArdle Tommy McArdle Twitter Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 26, 2023 09:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty The Bear's Jeremy Allen White is thanking his fellow actors for helping him "feel a little less lonely" after he won the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series at the SAG Awards 2023. As White, 32, accepted the award from presenters Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson on Sunday, the actor thanked The Bear creator Christopher Storer for giving the series "a lot of heart." "This is from my peers, this is from the actors," White said about the award. "I love actors. I love what I do, I feel so lucky to be able to do it." "Right now I'm working on the show The Bear, it's got a lot of heart. That is no accident," White, 32, continued. "I really think that translates. I think that that connects, and thank God for that." He added, "To all of you who make things here, that make me feel a little less lonely, that make me feel a little more connected, more understood — and a lot more understanding, I thank you so much. It's why I love this." SAG Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners (Updating Live) Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock White's fellow nominees included Barry costars Anthony Carrigan and Bill Hader (Barry), and Only Murders in the Building headliners Steve Martin and Martin Short. Following The Bear's June 2022 premiere, White's performance has garnered critical acclaim as well as praise from fans. He recently took home a Golden Globe for his efforts. The Bear was renewed for a second season in July 2022. RELATED VIDEO: The Cast of The Bear Says That It Is Nice to Be 'Embraced' by the Restaurant Industry: 'Every Restaurant Is a Miracle' White recently opened up to Vanity Fair for its 29th annual Hollywood issue about how he's processed all the attention he's been receiving from fans because of The Bear. "I really don't pay too much attention to it," he said, adding, "My mom tells me what they're saying on Twitter, which is nice," he revealed. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.