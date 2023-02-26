'The Bear' 's SAG Winner Jeremy Allen White Thanks Fellow Actors for Making 'Me Feel a Little Less Lonely'

The Bear's Jeremy Allen White is thanking his fellow actors for helping him "feel a little less lonely" after he won the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series at the SAG Awards 2023.

As White, 32, accepted the award from presenters Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson on Sunday, the actor thanked The Bear creator Christopher Storer for giving the series "a lot of heart."

"This is from my peers, this is from the actors," White said about the award. "I love actors. I love what I do, I feel so lucky to be able to do it."

"Right now I'm working on the show The Bear, it's got a lot of heart. That is no accident," White, 32, continued. "I really think that translates. I think that that connects, and thank God for that."

He added, "To all of you who make things here, that make me feel a little less lonely, that make me feel a little more connected, more understood — and a lot more understanding, I thank you so much. It's why I love this."

White's fellow nominees included Barry costars Anthony Carrigan and Bill Hader (Barry), and Only Murders in the Building headliners Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Following The Bear's June 2022 premiere, White's performance has garnered critical acclaim as well as praise from fans. He recently took home a Golden Globe for his efforts.

The Bear was renewed for a second season in July 2022.

White recently opened up to Vanity Fair for its 29th annual Hollywood issue about how he's processed all the attention he's been receiving from fans because of The Bear.

"I really don't pay too much attention to it," he said, adding, "My mom tells me what they're saying on Twitter, which is nice," he revealed.

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony is airing live on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.