'Ozark' 's Jason Bateman Thanks Wife and Kids at SAG Awards 2023: 'They Made Me Feel Like I Was a Good Dad'

Congratulations to the SAG Awards 2023 best actor in a drama TV series!

Ozark alum Jason Bateman won outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, besting fellow nominees Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Adam Scott (Severance).

In accepting the award, Bateman, 54, expressed his gratitude for those who supported him along the way, including his wife and kids.

"Thank you to the people who watched the show because if you didn't I wouldn't be here," he began. "And I get to say thank you to my wife Amanda [Anka], my two kids at home, Maple [and] Francesca, they made me feel like I was a good dad even though I was gone for 6 months every year. They're better actors than I am."

After thanking Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, he then took a moment to acknowledge his Ozark costars, specifically singling out Laura Linney and Julia Garner. He also praised the team working on the series behind the scenes.

"Laura and Julia and the rest of the cast taught me so much and made the show everything that it is," he said. "Chris Mundy and your writing staff wrote incredible stuff that we all got to enjoy, myself included. You made the show incredible. And finally to the crew, as you guys know we're lucky enough to work on great projects. That was a great project because it was a great crew. It was a great family. People treated each other well. People had pride in what they were doing and that's it."

Jason Bateman. JC Olivera/Getty

He added, "I mean, if you can have harmony on a set and enjoy what you're doing, we only get paid for about 75 percent of work. You don't get fired if you only do 75 percent, but the only way to get to 100 percent is if people really like where they're at. If they like each other and treat each other well."

Closing his speech, Bateman wrapped with one last sweet message for his Ozark family: "Thank you guys, I'm going to miss you all a lot."

Bateman played Martin "Marty" Byrde on Ozark, which completed its four-season run in April. He has previously won two SAG Awards for the role.

Premiering in 2017, the series followed financial advisor Marty as he moved his family from the Chicago suburbs to the Missouri Ozarks. While there, Marty discovered the repercussions that come with carrying out a money-laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel.

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards are being broadcast live on Netflix's YouTube channel.