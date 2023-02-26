Jean Smart's 'Hacks' Costar Accepts Her SAG Award 2023 as She Recovers from Heart Surgery

Christopher McDonald expressed Jean Smart's gratitude as he accepted the outstanding female actor in a comedy series award on her behalf Sunday night

Published on February 26, 2023 09:05 PM
Jean Smart
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Who doesn't love a matching set?

Hacks star Jean Smart became a back-to-back winner in the outstanding female actor in a comedy series category when she beat out Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Jenna Ortega(Wednesday) to take home the award at during Sunday's 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Smart, 71, earned the prize in 2022 for her portrayal as fictional comedic legend Deborah Vance. She's also picked up a set of Emmys for the first two seasons.

Smart, who revealed Thursday she's on the mend from a recent heart procedure, had her costar Christopher McDonald accept the award on her behalf as she continued her recovery.

"I'm so sorry I can't be with you tonight," McDonald, 68, read on Smart's behalf. "I'd like to acknowledge my brilliant Hacks cast and crew, HBO, Universal, my representatives and tonight, especially, I'd like to honor all of the guest stars that appeared in season 2."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Christopher McDonald accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Hacks" on behalf of Jean Smart onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty

Smart — via McDonald — shouted out comedians Susie Essman and Martha Kelly and actress Polly Drapper, among others.

"Lastly, Conner and Forest — that's her boys — you are everything. My everything and I love you so much," McDonald concluded.

Earlier in the night, Smart's costar Rose Abdoo said on the SAG Awards red carpet that the five-time Emmy winner is "doing fantastic."

"We're having a dirty martini for Jean tonight," added Johnny Sibilly, who plays Wilson on the HBO Max dark comedy.

RELATED VIDEO: Jean Smart 'Is Doing Fantastic' After Surgery and the Hacks Cast Will Have 'a Dirty Martini' in Her Honor

Smart recently opened up about her recent procedure in honor of February's American Heart Month.

"February is American Heart Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent successful heart procedure," she wrote. "I am fortunate to have excellent care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor — I'm very glad I did!"

Hacks, which still holds a 100 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, was renewed for a third season in June 2022. Production was temporarily paused as Smart recuperates and is expected to resume in mid-March.

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards are being broadcast live on Netflix's YouTube channel from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

