Amy Poehler and Adam Scott Have a' Parks and Recreation' Reunion at the 2023 SAG Awards

Amy Poehler and Adam Scott had a Parks and Recreation reunion onstage at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

While presenting the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series, the pair joked about Adam's turn as a dramatic actor in his Apple TV+ series Severance, which is up for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

"Before we start, I just want to say I'm thrilled to be here," Scott, 49, told his former costar.

"Yeah well it's pretty hard to tell Adam, you're on a hit drama so you're very dramatic now," Poehler, 51, teased.

In mock anger, Scott, who is nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series during tonight's ceremony, replied, "Amy how dare you?"

Kevin Winter/Getty

Poehler then added that he should no longer be hanging out with his former comedy pals, saying, "I have an idea, why don't you go smoke cigarettes and wear a leather jacket with all the drama people?"

He appeared to appreciate her suggestion, sharing, "You know what, maybe I will because it's impossible to get a real moment from any of you comedy types."

The pair couldn't conclude their time on stage without pulling a classic line from Leslie Knope, played by Poehler, from the hit NBC sitcom, which aired 2009 to 2015.

"Wow that hurts. You know what?" she said and he responded, "What?"

Poehler replied, "Your mother's butt!"

Scott concluded, "You see!" before presenting the award.

Earlier this month, Poehler reunited with the ladies of Parks and Recreation for Galentine's Day.

Rashida Jones shared a selfie with her former costars and real-life friends Poehler, Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn in honor of the unofficial holiday, which is celebrated on February 13.

"Happy Galentine's Day from the original Gals," the 46-year-old actress captioned the photo.

In the shot, the women were bundled up in winter gear as they lean close together.

Galentine's Day was first introduced on the show during season 2, episode 16, by Poehler's character Leslie Knope. In the episode, Leslie explains what Galentine's Day is and arranges for her female friends to "kick it breakfast style," giving out hand-knit presents and essays she wrote about what makes each woman special. Galentine's Day appeared again in a following season.

The premise of the holiday is that women forget about their husbands, boyfriends or significant others for the day — and solely focus on celebrating the women in their lives.

It's about "ladies celebrating ladies," Leslie said in the episode, where she is also heard coining the phrases: "It's only the best day of the year," the day of "uteruses before duderuses" and "ovaries before brovaries."

Since the political satire comedy series ended in 2015, the women have continued to celebrate Galentine's Day together.

The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony are airing live on Netflix's YouTube channel from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.