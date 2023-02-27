PEOPLE's 2023 SAG Awards Afterparty Photo Booth: Stars of The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary Strike a Pose

See which big winners popped into the Screen Actors Guild x PEOPLE x Netflix x Shutterstock Portrait Studio at the official 2023 SAG Awards afterparty 

By Kate Hogan
Published on February 27, 2023 11:49 AM
01 of 16

Will Sharpe

SAG After Party studio
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

winner, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, The White Lotus

02 of 16

Tyler James Williams

SAG After Party studio
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

winner, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, Abbott Elementary

03 of 16

Theo James

SAG After Party studio
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

winner, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, The White Lotus

04 of 16

Simona Tobasco

SAG After Party studio
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

winner, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, The White Lotus

05 of 16

Sheryl Lee Ralph

SAG After Party studio
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

winner, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, Abbott Elementary

06 of 16

Sheila Atim

SAG After Party studio
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

of The Woman King

07 of 16

Quinta Brunson

SAG After Party studio
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

winner, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, Abbott Elementary

08 of 16

Paul Walter Hauser

SAG After Party studio
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

nominee, outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series, Black Bird

09 of 16

Paolo Camilli

SAG After Party studio
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

winner, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, The White Lotus

10 of 16

F. Murray Abraham & Michael Imperioli

SAG After Party studio
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

winners, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, The White Lotus

11 of 16

Meghann Fahy

SAG After Party studio
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

winner, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, The White Lotus

12 of 16

Jeremy Allen White

SAG After Party studio
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

winner, outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series, The Bear

13 of 16

Jennifer Coolidge

SAG After Party studio
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

winner, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series and outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series, The White Lotus

14 of 16

Bruno Gouery

SAG After Party studio
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

winner, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, The White Lotus

15 of 16

Beatrice Granno

SAG After Party studio
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

winner, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, The White Lotus

16 of 16

The Cast of 'Abbott Elementary'

SAG After Party studio
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

winners, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

