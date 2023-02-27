Entertainment TV PEOPLE's 2023 SAG Awards Afterparty Photo Booth: Stars of The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary Strike a Pose See which big winners popped into the Screen Actors Guild x PEOPLE x Netflix x Shutterstock Portrait Studio at the official 2023 SAG Awards afterparty By Kate Hogan Published on February 27, 2023 11:49 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 16 Will Sharpe George Pimentel/Shutterstock winner, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, The White Lotus 02 of 16 Tyler James Williams George Pimentel/Shutterstock winner, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, Abbott Elementary 03 of 16 Theo James George Pimentel/Shutterstock winner, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, The White Lotus 04 of 16 Simona Tobasco George Pimentel/Shutterstock winner, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, The White Lotus 05 of 16 Sheryl Lee Ralph George Pimentel/Shutterstock winner, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, Abbott Elementary 06 of 16 Sheila Atim George Pimentel/Shutterstock of The Woman King 07 of 16 Quinta Brunson George Pimentel/Shutterstock winner, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, Abbott Elementary 08 of 16 Paul Walter Hauser George Pimentel/Shutterstock nominee, outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series, Black Bird 09 of 16 Paolo Camilli George Pimentel/Shutterstock winner, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, The White Lotus 10 of 16 F. Murray Abraham & Michael Imperioli George Pimentel/Shutterstock winners, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, The White Lotus 11 of 16 Meghann Fahy George Pimentel/Shutterstock winner, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, The White Lotus 12 of 16 Jeremy Allen White George Pimentel/Shutterstock winner, outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series, The Bear 13 of 16 Jennifer Coolidge George Pimentel/Shutterstock winner, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series and outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series, The White Lotus 14 of 16 Bruno Gouery George Pimentel/Shutterstock winner, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, The White Lotus 15 of 16 Beatrice Granno George Pimentel/Shutterstock winner, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, The White Lotus 16 of 16 The Cast of 'Abbott Elementary' George Pimentel/Shutterstock winners, outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series