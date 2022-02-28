Cox's speech was reminiscent of his foulmouthed Succession character Logan Roy. Also nominated was The Handmaid's Tale, Squid Game, Yellowstone and The Morning Show

Brian Cox Accepts Succession's Win for Best TV Drama Ensemble at 2022 SAG Awards — and Curses As He Does

Succession has claimed the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series — and fittingly, Logan Roy stole the show.

Star Brian Cox accepted the accolade with his costars surrounding him onstage, cursing as he struggled to take off his "F--- Off" mask. "I don't know if you can read this," he said of his explicit face covering, which had strong vibes of his foul-mouthed Succession character Logan Roy.

Cox, 75, thanked his castmates and the show's casting directors, then took a moment to highlight the war in Ukraine.

"It's really, really awful what's happening. It's particularly awful in terms of what is affecting the other people, particularly in our profession," he said. "The thing that's really distressed me is what's happening in Russia to my fellow actors and actresses and performers and writers and critics. They are told, under pain of high treason, that they cannot say a word about Ukraine, and I think that is pretty awful."

"I think we all should stand together— and also, for those people in Russia who don't like what's going on, in particular the artists, I think we should really join in celebrating them and hoping that they can actually make a shift, as I believe they can," he continued. "Thank you."

Succession premiered on HBO in 2018 and follows the Roy family as they prepare for the next phase of their media conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo, amid family patriarch Logan Roy's declining health.

The series — which also stars Jeremy Strong, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, J. Smith Cameron and Nicholas Braun — has released three seasons so far and was renewed for a fourth in October 2021. Though the show has won several Emmys, this is the first time that Succession has been nominated at the SAG Awards.