Rosario Dawson Makes First Red Carpet Appearance After Cory Booker Split at 2022 SAG Awards

Rosario Dawson was in attendance at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday to present the female actor in a comedy series award alongside Vanessa Hudgens

Rosario Dawson is stepping out in a glamorous way after her split from New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress made an appearance at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which is being broadcast live from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on TBS and TNT. She wore a long, strapless black gown and rocked an updo hairstyle.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed that Dawson called it quits on her relationship with Booker, 52. The former couple had been together for more than two years.

At the time, a source close to Booker told PEOPLE that Dawson and Booker remain good friends after their breakup.

Dawson and Booker previously met in 2018 while attending a political fundraiser, though news of their relationship wasn't confirmed until the following year.

"He's a wonderful human being," she told TMZ in March 2019. "It's good to spend some time together when we can. We're very busy."

Booker later raved about the Mandalorian star during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, calling Dawson "a deeply soulful person" who has taught him "a lot of lessons about love."

"Sometimes you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable, and she has this nurturing spirit that's made me more courageous, not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think even in our personal relationships, to love more fearlessly," the politician said at the time. "I'm very, very blessed to be with someone that makes me a better person."

Last year, Dawson — who is a parent to daughter Isabella — opened up to PEOPLE about moving in with Booker. They had been living together in Newark, New Jersey, and her father, Greg, accompanied her on a 3,000-mile road trip to the region before she moved in.

"It was an amazing adventure," she said. "My family are all in New York. It felt really beautiful and good to start a new chapter of my life in the driver's seat."

The 28th Annual SAG Awards are being broadcast live on TNT and TBS Sunday, Feb. 27.