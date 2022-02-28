Michael Keaton took home the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie on Sunday night

Michael Keaton Was in the Bathroom When He Won His 2022 SAG Award: 'It Was Packed!'

Michael Keaton found himself in a bit of a pickle at the 28th Annual Screen Actor Guild Awards!

While Salma Hayek announced that Keaton, 70, had won the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie on Sunday night, the Dopesick actor was a bit late getting to the stage to accept the coveted award — because he was using the bathroom.

"And the Actor goes to Michael Keaton, Dopesick," Hayek, 55, said while anxiously looking around for the seasoned actor as the crowd continued to cheer and applaud.

"Are you kidding me? I have stage fright," the actress hilariously continued, adding, "Come on Michael! Come on Michael!"

Eventually, Keaton made his way to the stage, rushing to Hayek's side to accept his award. "Thank you very much," he began his acceptance speech, adding, "Sorry! Quick trip to the men's room. It was packed, by the way. This is so nice, thank you very much. Really, I'm truly grateful."

Dopesick takes a look at America's opioid crisis through the lens of addicts and big pharma.

In the limited series, Keaton plays Dr. Samuel Finnix, a family doctor who sees the effects of OxyContin firsthand.

This is Keaton's second solo SAG award. He won in 2014 for his lead role in Birdman.

The actor previously made history as the first star to win the SAG award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture three times — for Birdman (2014,) Spotlight (2015) and The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2021).

While Keaton is known for many of his dramatic roles, during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2019, he revealed that he actually wanted to become a stand-up comedian before he got into acting — which makes sense, considering his funny quips about almost missing the chance to accept his award.

"I really wanted to be an actor but I was so in love with comedy and I started to write a little bit and I started doing stand-up in New York, actually," he explained, adding that he didn't do stand-up for that long.