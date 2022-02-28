Scandal alums Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn presented the award for outstanding ensemble in a drama at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday

Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn Share a Scandal Reunion at the 2022 SAG Awards: 'It's Handled'

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards brought a big surprise for Scandal fans!

Series alums Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn reunited to present at Sunday's ceremony. Together, they presented the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series to Succession.

While presenting the coveted prize together, Washington, 45, and Goldwyn, 61, inhabited their old roles as love interests Olivia Pope and President Fitzgerald Grant.

As Goldwyn asked, "Should I read the nominees for outstanding ensemble in a drama series?" Washington assured him there was no need by giving him her character's iconic catchphrase: "No, it's handled."

Before announcing the winner, Washington said that "in serious television, it's no secret that the success or failure of a show is a result of the entire team's collaboration and chemistry. Each actor shining individually while collectively giving off a dazzling light."

"The incredible ensembles in this category illustrate just that, radiating their shared brilliance from Manhattan to Montana, from South Korea to a near-future New England," Goldwyn added.

While Goldwyn looked dapper in a black suit and black bow tie, Washington rocked a fitted strapless yellow ballgown by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti, styled by image architect Luxury Law.

She completed the look with Messika Jewelry, a smoky eye, Old Hollywood waves and a bold berry lip for an added pop of color. She also showed herself dramatically lip-syncing to Celine Dion's "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" as her hairstylist worked his magic.

Washington and Goldwyn previously starred as love interests Olivia Pope and President Fitzgerald Grant, respectively, on Scandal, which ran on ABC from 2012 to 2018. During its seven-season run, Washington received a SAG Award nomination for outstanding performance by an actress in a drama series.

Now years after Scandal ended, the entire cast has continued to remain close. Many of its former stars appeared in a virtual reunion last year on Stars in the House, during which they helped support The Actors Fund while sharing stories from their time working on the hit drama.

Katie Lowes, who starred as Quinn Perkins, recently told PEOPLE just how close the Scandal cast still is to this day.

"They're some of my best friends in the entire world," the 39-year-old said in December. "We have something called Scandal fam, and it's really true. We are a hardcore family. We're on a WhatsApp chain with all of us [and] our significant others."

Added Lowes, "We text each other daily, birthdays, congratulations and hanging out. And we have reunions. We're just really close."

