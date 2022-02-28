Kate Winslet Wins Best Performance by Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series at 2022 SAG Awards

Kate Winslet won the award for her portrayal of Mare Sheehan in HBO's Mare of Easttown

Sunday's ceremony saw Winslet, 46, win the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series for her role as Mare Sheehan in HBO's Mare of Easttown at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Though Winslet appeared on the show earlier in the evening for a pre-recorded segment to honor Dame Helen Mirren, she was not in attendance at the Santa Monica, California, show to accept her award.

mare of easttown Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown | Credit: Michele K. Short/HBO

Before nabbing Sunday's award, Winslet's performance as Mare Sheehan earned her an Emmy Award in September for outstanding lead actress.

Mare of Easttown was supposed to be a limited series, though Winslet has said there have been "conversations" about a second season renewal.

"I honestly don't have a clear answer," she told E! News in September. "I mean, there have been conversations about it, of course, because the success of the show really did surprise us all. And then somehow, it became this cultural moment, this zeitgeist moment, that captured people's attention in a really remarkable way."

Added Winslet, "But I think until scripts are in place that we can really respond to and know what a full story of a season two might be. And also, where Mare goes."