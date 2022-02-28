"I feel like in my heart, it's gonna happen," And Just Like That... star Karen Pittman said during a red carpet interview with E! ahead of the SAG Awards

Karen Pittman Says She Wants to Do a Second Season of AJLT: 'I've Got My Fingers Crossed'

Karen Pittman is in favor of a second season of And Just Like That...

Ahead of the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, the actress revealed her thoughts on a potential second season of the Sex and the City sequel series.

"I've got my fingers crossed and I think everybody wants to do it," Pittman, 45, told E! during their live show from the red carpet. "It's up to Sarah Jessica Parker, and [AJLT showrunner] Michael Patrick King, and [HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer] Casey Bloys. They're deciding."

"We're all on tenterhooks trying to figure it out but I'm so excited," added Pittman, who played Dr. Nya Wallace on the show. "I feel like in my heart, it's gonna happen."

And Just Like That... premiered on HBO Max in December 2021 and followed Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate their lives and friendships in their 50s.

The trio, along with Kim Cattrall, also starred in the original HBO series, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. There were also two Sex and the City feature films in 2008 and 2010.

Pittman — who is nominated Sunday as part of The Morning Show's cast for best ensemble in a drama series — was announced as part of the AJLT cast in July 2021. At the time, her character was described as "a brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor."

A second season has been a hot topic of conversation ever since AJLT's series finale was released on Feb. 3.

Bloys previously said King and Parker would be majorly influential in whether the revival gets the green light for another round.

"It's really Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica [Parker] talking to figure out if there's a story they're excited by," Bloys told Deadline, adding that he thinks there "will be" a second season, "but they're talking and making sure they want to jump in."

Andy Cohen also asked Parker, 56, about the potential for a second season of AJLT during a special SiriusXM Town Hall that he hosted earlier this month.

Though Parker couldn't share too much, she did tell Cohen, "Well, I'd love nothing more than to give you the scoop, Andrew, but I think it would be premature. But you know, I think it's a healthy, enthusiastic conversation."

While fans await a possible second season, And Just Like That... The Documentary was released on HBO Max. The doc goes behind the scenes of the making of AJLT and features interviews by Parker, Nixon, Davis, Pittman, among other cast members and costume designers.

Besides her role on AJLT, Pittman also plays producer Mia Jordan on Apple+ TV's The Morning Show. In addition to the best ensemble, the show received nods for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series (Billy Crudup) and outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series (Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon).