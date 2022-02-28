Jason Sudeikis Thanks His Kids and 'Chosen Family' at Ted Lasso After SAG Awards Win

Congrats are in order for Jason Sudeikis!

Accepting his award virtually, Sudeikis took the time to thank his two children Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, with ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde. He also acknowledged his Ted Lasso colleagues.

"Thank you very much to all you guys first and foremost, thank you. There's my ensemble cast of Ted Lasso. Thank you to Apple, Warner Brothers, all the writers, Everybody in post-production, everybody in production, our COVID crew that kept everybody safe all last season," he began.

"Thanks to my kids, thanks to, you know, everybody I got to take improv classes with. Do improv shows with, everybody from Second City. My cast and crew and generation at SNL," he continued. "My folks, my family and this chosen family here. So thank you very much. I really appreciate it."

Ahead of Sunday's win, Sudeikis has been on a big winning streak for his efforts in the titular role. In addition to winning the SAG Award last year within the male actor comedy series category, he won two Golden Globe Awards and one Emmy Award.

"I reject the notion of winning something called a 'Best Actor' trophy," he told Entertainment Weekly in June. "It's only a reflection of who I get to act with."

Ted Lasso was renewed for a third season in October 2020. Since then, Sudeikis has addressed the show's future going forward.

"I feel like a real coach when I have to tell folks you can't look at season 4 when we're in the middle of season 3," the 46-year-old comedic actor told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021. "We can't worry about the championships when we're in the first round of playoffs, you know? We got to take it one game at a time."

SAG-AFTRA unveiled the nominations for the awards ceremony on Instagram last month. At the time, House of Gucci and Power of the Dog lead the film nominations with three each. Succession and Ted Lasso tied for the most nominations with five.