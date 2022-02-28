Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Enjoy a Date Night as Presenters at the 2022 SAG Awards

The celebrity couple presented for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday

It's a very special night out for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill!

During the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, the celebrity couple joined forces to present the trophy for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series. Lee Jung-jae from Netflix's breakout series Squid Game took home the coveted award.

The 1883 stars, both 54, looked chic for the big event, Hill wearing a sleeveless shimmering gown while her country singer husband sported a black tuxedo.

The couple recently spoke to PEOPLE about their work together on 1883, the prequel series to Yellowstone, and how the country stars had to navigate the separation between their real-life marriage and the couple they play on the show.

Although each has acted before (McGraw made his major film debut in 2004's Friday Night Lights and has gone on to appear in eight other films including the Oscar-winning The Blind Side, while Hill has starred in 2004's Stepford Wives and 2017's Dixieland), the project marks the first time the pair have acted together. They decided they needed to set up some ground rules for the work.

"We have made it a point not to work on our scenes together until we're on set," Hill said. "It's important that we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife."

The couple marked their 25th wedding anniversary on Oct. 6 while filming the show.

"I was hauling ass in a carriage through a river," Hill said. "That was our big celebration!"

And that's just the way they wanted it, said McGraw, "It's been incredible to do scenes together and to watch her work."

Even, he added, when the acting seemed to hit a little close to home. "We had this scene where she has to slap me. I was expecting a finger slap but it was a paw to the jaw. There was 25 years of pent-up aggression going on!" McGraw joked. "When you see it on screen, you realize it was a genuine hit."