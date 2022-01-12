Friendly Competition! These Costars Are Nominated in the Same Category at the 2022 SAG Awards
From Jean Smart and Kate Winslet to the men of Succession, see which costars were nominated in the same category for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Jean Smart and Kate Winslet
are both nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a limited series or television movie. Smart plays Winslet's mother in HBO Max's Mare of Easttown.
Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham
are both nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for their roles in Ted Lasso. The pair, who play Keeley and Rebecca, respectively, are onscreen pals (and eventual coworkers).
Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein
are both nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for their roles in Ted Lasso — Sudeikis for his role as the titular character and Goldstein as the tough but lovable Roy Kent.
Steve Martin and Martin Short
are also two costars nominated against each other for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series — they both star in Only Murders in the Building.
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston
are both nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for The Morning Show. Which of the fictional news anchors (and real-life friends) will take home the trophy?
Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox
are all nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for their roles as the men of the Roy family in Succession. Looks like art might just actually imitate life as the three go head to head (to head).
See the rest of the 2022 SAG Award nominees here. The SAG Awards ceremony is set to broadcast live on TNT and TBS Sunday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. ET.