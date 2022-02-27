Alexandra Daddario stopped by the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards and revealed her mother had one condition ahead of watching HBO's dark dramedy

Alexandra Daddario Says Her Mom Was 'Very Scared' for Her White Lotus Character

Alexandra Daddario is revealing the one thing her mom needed to know before watching her performance in The White Lotus.

On Sunday, the actress, 35, stopped by the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet ahead of the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards where she caught up with correspondents Gerrad Hall and Andrea Boehlke about her time on the HBO series.

While chatting about her role as Rachel on the breakout drama series, Hall asks the star, "How many people were texting you like, 'Is it you, are you the one dead?' Did [your] family know?"

"My mother in particular always worries," admitted Daddario. "She was very scared [for my character] because she doesn't want to watch me die."

She continued, "So she needed to know just for her own state of mind. She couldn't watch the show unless she knew I survived."

Daddario and fellow actor Ross Butler were tapped to present the night's first two awards and to "provide viewers with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the ceremony" as Ambassadors for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The pair were chosen as "actors who exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers," according to a release. "These individuals actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors."

"The Ambassadors will also participate in various SAG Awards pre-show events, including an inaugural private dinner hosted by presenting sponsor Campari at SAG Awards executive chef Curtis Stone's Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant," the release added.