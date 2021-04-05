The hit Netflix series once again took home a top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Olivia Colman Honors Healthcare Workers as The Crown Wins Best TV Drama Ensemble at SAG Awards

The Crown has done it again!

The hit Netflix series took home a top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, winning the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series. It beat out fellow nominees Better Call Saul, Bridgerton, Lovecraft Country and Ozark.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Olivia Colman, who stars as Queen Elizabeth II in the series, accepted the award on behalf of the cast — but not before reading off all of her costars' names.

"We'd like to say thank you very much, SAG-AFTRA, and to Peter Morgan for writing so many lovely parts," she said. "And of course, thank you to Netflix and Left Bank for everything you did for us, we all loved it, let's do it again."

Colman also gave a sweet shout-out to healthcare workers in the United Kingdom amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We'd all like to say thank you to our wonderful national health service during this very peculiar year," she said. "We are very lucky in the U.K. to have you. Thank you all very much!"

The Crown Image zoom Credit: Ollie Upton/Netflix

The Crown, a historical drama about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, was created and is principally written by Morgan. Each season takes on a different chapter of Elizabeth's life, from her younger years to her time on the throne. The forthcoming fifth season will be the last.

The series racked up an impressive five nominations at this year's SAG Awards, including acting nods for stars Colman, Gillian Anderson, Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor.

best of tv 2020 - the crown Image zoom Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) and Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) in The Crown | Credit: Des Willie/Netflix

This marks the show's second SAG Awards win for best ensemble in a drama series. The cast also took home the award at the 2020 ceremony.