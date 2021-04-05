The win comes after the hit series swept the 2020 Emmy Awards and picked up a Golden Globe earlier this year

Schitt's Creek Wins Best TV Comedy Ensemble at SAG Awards: 'What a Way to Say Goodbye'

Ew, David, we just won a Screen Actors Guild Award!

Schitt's Creek took home the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series on Sunday night, marking the hit sitcom's final win in their awards show run since the series finale aired last year.

Stars and real-life family members Eugene, Dan and Sarah Levy accepted the award on behalf of the cast.

"Oh my goodness," began Dan, 37, with his father, 74, and sister, 34, by his side. "To get to share this award with my brilliant sister and my incredible dad is absolutely extraordinary. Thank you so much to SAG-AFTRA for this insane honor."

After thanking his costars, including "the incomparable" Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy, Dan noted what a sweet a farewell the honor was.

"What a way to say goodbye," he said.

The series earned five SAG Awards nominations this year, including acting nods for Dan, Eugene, Murphy, 34, and O'Hara, 67, who won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series earlier in the evening. ("I must share this with Annie Murphy," she said during her speech.)

The beloved show — which premiered in 2015 on the Canadian network CBC and wrapped up its six-season run last April — stars Dan and Eugene alongside O'Hara and Murphy as the Roses, a formerly affluent and out-of-touch family who lost all their money and are forced to live in a small town, the last property they own.

Sunday's win closes out an impressive awards season run for the series after it picked up nine Emmy Awards last September — including outstanding comedy series and acting awards for Dan, Eugene, O'Hara and Murphy — and one Golden Globe, for O'Hara, in February.

And while the show has ended, Dan previously told PEOPLE the cast hasn't ruled out the possibility of one day reuniting on the big screen.

"I don't think there's a single person on our team, cast or crew, that wouldn't want to come back for a movie," he said. "But at the same time, I think the success of the show really was tied so closely to the care that was put into it and the quality that was put into it. If I can come up with an idea that I think builds on what we've already done in a way that feels good and exciting and new and fresh and challenges our actors, then great. I go to sleep willing that idea to come to me."

In the meantime, "It's always good for people to miss you before you come back with something," he continued. "So I think we're going to let some time pass. And in that time, hopefully, I'll get a little inkling of desire to start exploring more seriously."