Will There Be a Schitt's Creek Movie? SAG Awards Nominee Sarah Levy Says 'I'm Here for It'

Could Schitt's Creek hit the big screen?

Sarah Levy, who played café owner Twyla, is down for a feature-length follow-up to the hit sitcom, she told Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein, hosts of PEOPLE, EW & TNT's Screen Actors Guild Awards pre-show, ahead of Sunday's telecast.

"I keep hearing about a movie!" she said. "This remains to be seen, but I'm here for it if that's the case."

Both Dan, 37, and Eugene, 74, are nominated in the outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series category, and their costars Annie Murphy and Catherine O'Hara are both up for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series.

Given that the series was such a family affair, it's no surprise that there were "lots of conversations over the years around the dinner table" about it, long before it became the beloved hit it is today.

"It's just been an ongoing conversation for close to a decade at this point, and so the success of it hasn't changed the conversations," Sarah said during the pre-show. "It was really just the quality of the show that was the most important part, and everything else was just the cherry on top."

The show — which premiered in 2015 on the Canadian network CBC and wrapped up its six-season run last April — stars Dan and Eugene alongside O'Hara, 67, and Murphy, 34, as the Roses, a formerly affluent and out-of-touch family who lose all their money and are forced to live in a small town, the last property they own.

Along the way, they meet quirky townspeople played by Emily Hampshire, Chris Elliot, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan and more.

Speaking to PEOPLE last year, Dan opened up about a potential Schitt's Creek movie.

"I don't think there's a single person on our team, cast or crew, that wouldn't want to come back for a movie," he said for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue.

"But at the same time, I think the success of the show really was tied so closely to the care that was put into it and the quality that was put into it," he continued. "If I can come up with an idea that I think builds on what we've already done in a way that feels good and exciting and new and fresh and challenges our actors, then great. I go to sleep willing that idea to come to me."