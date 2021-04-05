Jason Sudeikis Thanks His Parents as He Wins 'Very Humbling' SAG Award for Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis just scored another win for his Ted Lasso role.

"Thank you to all of my fellow actors, male and female," he said in his acceptance speech. "That means a lot to me — it really, really does. It's very, very flattering, very humbling."

Sudeikis also thanked both of his parents — his mom "for bringing me to plays and musicals in Kansas City every time they came through," and his dad "for taking me to go see movies."

Last month, Sudeikis' Apple TV+ series won big at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards, and in February, the actor also won a Golden Globe for his role in the comedy.

"I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy. I want to thank their mom Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show," Sudeikis said during his acceptance speech at the Critics' Choice Awards, thanking his ex Olivia Wilde. "She was right."

Ted Lasso, which premiered on Apple TV+ last August, follows a football coach named Ted (Sudeikis) who heads to the U.K. to help manage a struggling soccer team without any experience in coaching the sport. The Horrible Bosses star initially created the character for an NBC Sports promo.

"The whole story of that first commercial [in 2013] was that he gets hired to coach a professional soccer team and he gets fired three days later, and we just thought it would be funny if he wasn't cynical or angry about that, that he just loved the experience and he loved London and he loved soccer, and that he brought that home with him," Sudeikis told Entertainment Weekly last year. "And that eternal optimism and like, 'aw-shucks' hopefulness really spoke to me in a way that I was like, 'Okay, there might be something more here.' Because it's a really fun character to play, a really fun character to write for, and a really fun prism to see the world through."