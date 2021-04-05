Jason Bateman Dedicates 2021 SAG Award to Healthcare Workers and Scientists amid COVID
The Ozark star bested fellow nominees Sterling K. Brown, Josh O'Connor, Bob Odenkirk and Regé-Jean Page for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Congratulations are in order for Jason Bateman!
The actor took home the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for his role in Ozark on Sunday. He beat out fellow nominees Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Josh O'Connor (The Crown), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton).
In his acceptance speech, Bateman, 52, thanked his Ozark team and his family for their support, as well as the healthcare workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think they would all agree that the biggest thank you's go to the healthcare workers that have tended to us all during this last year, and the miracle work from scientists that have given us the vaccines that are not only going to let us continue making fake life but, most importantly, the real life that we're all yearning to get back to," he said.
"So this is dedicated to them," Bateman added, concluding his speech by encouraging everyone to "go get your shot" so we can "all get back to normal."
This is second SAG Awards win for Bateman, who took home the same honor in 2019 for his portrayal of Martin "Marty" Byrde in Ozark.
He and the rest of the Ozark cast are also up for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.
In June, Netflix announced that the critically acclaimed crime drama will return for a fourth and final season expanded in two parts.
Chris Mundy will return as showrunner, writer and executive producer and will reunite with Bateman as the creative forces behind both parts of the new season.
Alongside Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan and Lisa Emery will also return.
"A supersized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes," Bateman said in a statement at the time. "I'm excited to end with a bang(s)."
A premiere date for season 4 has not yet been announced.
The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live on TNT and TBS on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.