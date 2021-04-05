Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Julia Garner and Laura Linney were nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

The Crown's Gillian Anderson Thanks Ex Peter Morgan for Creating Role That Won Her 2021 SAG Award

Gillian Anderson beat out some stiff competition — including her own costars — at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Anderson, 52, won for her performance as Margaret Thatcher in season 4 of the Netflix royal drama. After thanking Linney and Garner, Anderson directed her attention to her costars with sweet shout-outs.

"To Queenie Olivia, you have won every award under the sun, and to Emma, you deserve this along with me for such a mature and accomplished performance," she said. "And to the entire Crown ensemble, who in my eyes does not get enough attention for all the depth that you bring to every episode."

Anderson also thanked Peter Morgan, the creator of the show and her ex. The two were together for four years before they split in December, weeks after the fourth season of the show premiered to rave reviews.

"And last, but never least, Peter Morgan for creating so many multidimensional roles for all us actors to sink our teeth into and win awards for," she said. "Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Margaret Thatcher (GILLIAN ANDERSON) The Crown Image zoom Credit: Des Willie/Netflix

This marks Anderson's third SAG Awards win. She and the rest of the Crown cast also won for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

She recently opened up about playing the controversial former prime minister, telling Deadline, "It's interesting playing a character like Thatcher because she's so divisive. People have opinions (of her) that don't sit in the middle of the road."