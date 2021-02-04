Dan Levy, Emma Corrin, Mark Ruffalo and More Stars Celebrate Their 2021 SAG Awards Nominations

The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations are here — and the stars are celebrating the happy news.

"Proud," he simply wrote. "Thank you, @sagaftra!"

Stars of The Crown, which also scored five nominations, similarly celebrated the news on social media.

In addition to nods for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series and for Josh O'Connor's role as Prince Charles, the Netflix series dominated the outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series category — Gillian Anderson, Emma Corrin and Olivia Colman all earned nominations.

"THANK YOU @sagawards," Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in the series' latest season, wrote on her Instagram Story. "SO PROUD OF EVERYONE!!!!!!"

"I am overwhelmed!" O'Connor added in a statement. "This recognition by my fellow peers – truly the people I look to for inspiration every day – means the world. I'm especially delighted and frankly giddy to be sharing this love with Emma, Olivia, Gillian, and the entire cast of 'The Crown.' This show is such a team effort- I am just grateful to have been a part of it and the amazing group of people that made it a reality."

Mark Ruffalo, nominated for his performance in HBO Max's I Know This Much Is True, thanked the actor's union for the recognition.

"Thank you brothers and sisters of my Union for the nomination," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "No one knows acting better than you. Honored to be nominated with the rest of our category. I admire them all."

The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco said in a video on Instagram that she was "stunned" after the series received two nominations — one for her own performance and one for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. (She and the show also earned Golden Globe nominations on Wednesday.)

"I'm alone in my house with no one to scream with — I'm crying — thank you SAG and all my peers for recognizing The Flight Attendant in a handful of ways," she said in a clip. "I am stunned."

"NEVER IN MY LIFE COULD I IMAGINE THIS MOMENT. THANK YOU TO MY PEERS @SAGAWARDS !! THIS IS BEYOND!!!!" she added.

Ramy Youssef, nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series, thanked SAG for the "awesome recognition" in a statement following the nominee announcements.

"If you had told me in acting school that I was going to be a SAG nominee, I would have dropped out sooner," he joked.

Best actor in a motion picture nominee Riz Ahmed said in a statement that the nod for his performance in The Sound of Metal "means the world" to him.

"I share this with the rest of the incredible cast Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff, Chelsea Lee, Shaheim, Dominico Toledo, Jeremy Lee Stone, and especially our Deaf actors who taught me what it truly means to listen and communicate," he continued. "I hope Ruben's story can inspire and give us all some strength in these challenging times. Thank you to Darius Marder, Amazon and Caviar."