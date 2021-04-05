Catherine O'Hara Wins SAG Award, Honors Schitt's Creek Costar and 'Beautiful Soul' Annie Murphy

In addition to her Schitt's Creek costar, the actress was up against fellow nominees Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and Kaley Cuoco

Catherine O'Hara just capped off her awards season streak with another win.

"Thank you to the SAG-AFTRA for placing me in the company of these uniquely and consistently funny women. I share this with Annie Murphy," O'Hara said while accepting the award. "I'm flattered anyone might believe I could be her mother. She is a beautiful soul."

She also thanked her costars, series co-creators Eugene and Dan Levy.

"They're amazing writers. Their hilariously empathic storytelling gave me and everyone in the town from which I'm currently estranged every possible chance to love, be loved, make happy fools of ourselves and blossom into the best we could be," she said. "As if that's not enough, now this. Thank you so much."

O'Hara was also nominated for the same award during last year's ceremony, though Phoebe Waller-Bridge took it home for Fleabag.

Sunday night's win comes after the actress walked away with a Golden Globe in February for her performance as Moira Rose on the hit sitcom. In her acceptance speech, she thanked Eugene, 74, and Dan, 37, for developing "an inspiring, funny, beautiful family love story in which they let me wear 100 wigs and speak like an alien."

"Now, it's mostly Schitt's Creek," she said. "It's amazing. CBC [Canadian Broadcasting Corporation] made sure everyone in Canada saw the show, then Pop TV did a great job in the U.S. promoting it, and then Netflix just served it to the world. And then our lovely viewers, who watch our show, forced everyone they know to watch our show."