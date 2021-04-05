The cast is up for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the 2021 SAG Awards

Bridgerton Cast Teases Season 2 at SAG Awards — and If the Storyline Will Follow the Book Series

There's a lot to look forward to as Bridgerton heads into its second season.

Series stars and Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt and Polly Walker teased what's to come while speaking with Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein, hosts of PEOPLE, EW & TNT's Awards pre-show, ahead of Sunday's telecast.

"With all the books and the relationships in the series, I think [author] Julia Quinn has always been sort of saying the books are the starting point and the writers can have fun around it," said Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton. "Yes, [season 2 will follow] the book in the sense that it is Anthony Bridgerton's love story. ... The main structure is the book, yes, but the writers are also having fun with it, like all the other departments are."

The actor, 32, added, "There are always adjustments and twists and changes, so I'm sure that will carry on."

bridgerton cast

Hunt, 14, who plays Hyacinth Bridgerton, added that series creator Chris Van Dusen is "amazing" and, and as a result, "will do something amazing" with the source material for season 2.

The stars of the hit Netflix show are up for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the SAG Awards on Sunday. Additionally, Regé-Jean Page is up for best actor in a drama series.

Bridgerton premiered to rave reviews from fans and critics alike last December. Based on Quinn's book series of the same name, season 1 of the period drama followed Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she struggled to find love following her debut in London high society. With the help of Simon Basset (Page), she hatched up a plan to attract more potential suitors.

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton

"It's just so lovely to be back and to have a job after this year. It's been quite a year," Thompson said during Sunday's pre-show. "So it's brilliant. It's nice to throw ourselves back in and see everyone again. And after everything that's happened, it's been really [good]. We've had a read-through [of the season with the cast]. It's just lovely to see everyone."

But one beloved star will be noticeably absent. On Friday, Netflix announced that Page, 31, will not return for season 2. His costar Dynevor, however, will reprise her role.

"The ride of a lifetime. It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke," Page wrote on Instagram. "Joining this family — not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans — it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."