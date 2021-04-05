Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy Adds SAG Award Win to Tally After Globes Victory

Cate Blanchett, Kerry Washington, Michaela Coel, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicole Kidman were also nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie

After winning her first Golden Globe in February, the 24-year-old actress took home the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie on Sunday for her role in The Queen's Gambit.

"I'm so unbelievably honored to be in this room, even though it's not a room, it's still mental. It was such a privilege to get to work with the playmakers I got to work with," she said. "They were so beautiful and supportive and kind. A show isn't made by one person, it's made by everybody, and I'm just so, so grateful that I get to do this.

Anya Taylor Joy Image zoom Credit: Shutterstock

The Queen's Gambit Image zoom Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit | Credit: PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX

The Netflix show, set in the 1950s and 60s, stars Taylor-Joy as the fictional Beth Harmon, an orphan and chess prodigy who is determined to break into the male-dominated world of competitive chess. As a child, Beth was force-fed pills, leaving her with a drug addiction that complicates her ascent to world-class chess champion.

Just one month after it premiered on Netflix in October, The Queen's Gambit set a record as the streaming service's most-viewed scripted limited series.

Though Netflix hasn't commented on a potential second season, Taylor-Joy previously said she would be open to the possibility.

THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT Image zoom

"It's so surreal and very wonderful that people want a second season, because we never thought about it, there was no discussion about it," she told Deadline. "That said, never say 'never' in Hollywood."

"It would be very interesting to see how Beth would be as a mother, now that she's sober and more cognizant of the demons that pull her down," she added.