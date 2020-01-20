Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp's 'Proudest' Set Prank Had a Crew Member Crying Over Her Wedding

The Stranger Things cast knows how to unwind behind the scenes — with pranks!

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the hit Netflix show, revealed his “proudest prank” when he stopped by to chat with Entertainment Weekly editor-in-chief JD Heyman and PEOPLE Now host Andrea Boehlke during the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Schnapp, 15, discussed how he and costar Millie Bobby Brown, 15, once zeroed in on a crew member who was about to get married.

“We told one of our crew members her wedding was cancelled and she started crying,” Schnapp said. “That was a pretty good one. It’s our proudest prank. I was like her manager and we called them on the phone and we were right next to her like looking at her and she was bawling, and it was kind of bad but we told her after and she was okay.”

But after Heyman and Boehlke said they were worried about the crew member, Schnapp said it all turned out fine.

“She got over it,” he said.

The Stranger Things cast is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for the show’s third season.

Netflix previously announced in a press release that the hit sci-fi horror series — which has become one of the streaming service’s most-watched shows — is returning for another season.

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix,” said creators Matt and Ross Duffer. “Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show — and forever changed our lives. From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can’t wait to tell many more stories together — beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!”

Since season 1, fans and critics alike have praised the Duffer Brothers’ series, with PEOPLE’s Tom Gliatto calling the third season, “a very satisfying season — better than Stranger Things 2 — with a long, roaring climax that’s both funny and moving.”

After season 3 began streaming in July, Netflix revealed that 40.7 million member accounts had tuned in over four days to watch a portion of the show since it was released.

