Sam Rockwell Thanks 'Beloved' Partner Leslie Bibb in SAG Awards Acceptance Speech

Sam Rockwell is a Screen Actors Guild Award winner once again.

Rockwell won the outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie SAG award on Sunday night for portraying Broadway legend Bob Fosse opposite Michelle Williams’ Gwen Verdon in FX’s Fosse/Verdon.

“I did not expect this at all,” Rockwell, 51, began his acceptance speech, before joking about his dance skills. “You think you can dance and then you meet these Fosse choreographers.”

He quipped, “I had some MC Hammer moves and Tom Cruise Risky Business moves.”

Calling the cast and crew of the series “superheroes,” Rockwell then thanked his costar Williams before turning his attention to his partner of over 10 years, Leslie Bibb.

“My beloved Leslie Bibb, for reading scripts with me during the Christmas break,” he said. “Thank you. I love you very much.”

RELATED: SAG Awards Nominations 2020 Announced: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez Get Nods

Image zoom Sam Rockwell ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

During the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the coupled shared their secret to a happy — and long-lasting — relationship in Hollywood. When E! News host Giuliana Rancic asked how they kept their romance alive and well after more than a decade together, they had some choice answers.

“Communication,” said Rockwell.

“Good sex!” chimed in Bibb.

“Communication and good sex,” he corrected himself.

“And a healthy sense of humor!” she added.

Image zoom Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 19, 2020 Steve Granitz/WireImage

During this year’s awards, Rockwell beat out Russell Crowe for The Loudest Voice, Jharrel Jerome for When They See Us, Mahershala Ali for True Detective and Jared Harris for Chernobyl.

RELATED: SAG Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List

The Fosse/Verdon actor went through major training for the role, and had to stick to a strict workout routine and meal plan while filming.

“We had a special meal plan, five days a week, that kept us very trim, because I was playing a drug addict and she’s playing basically an Olympic athlete,” Rockwell told PEOPLE at the premiere screening in New York City.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.