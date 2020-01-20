Rachel Brosnahan's Post-Awards Show Routine Includes Playing Cards and Eating 'Everything' She Can

Rachel Brosnahan knows exactly what she likes to do when awards show end.

After her critically acclaimed Amazon series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, took home the Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at Sunday’s ceremony in Los Angeles, Brosnahan, 29, opened up about the cast’s big victory at PEOPLE’s SAG Awards Gala.

“It felt amazing,” she told PEOPLE. “We were very, very, surprised but insanely grateful. Especially because our ensemble grew so much in this fourth season. We were just beyond excited to have the whole group recognized.”

Brosnahan also said she would put her new award “next to the one from last year.” She earned an additional statuette in 2019 for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for the same role.

The actress also revealed her typical routine when she gets home from these star-studded award shows.

“Eat everything I can get my hands on,” she said. “If my dogs were here, I would pet them. We usually head back to the hotel room and play cards with friends.”

When the Amazon series’ cast took the stage Sunday night to accept the award, beating out fellow nominees Barry, Fleabag, The Kominsky Method and Schitt’s Creek, Alex Borstein joked that they were undeserving of the honor.

“I voted for Fleabag! This is really weird,” she said. “This makes no sense. I don’t know what to say. I’m going to take this home and make sweet love to it under my Spanx hole. This makes no sense, Fleabag is brilliant.”

Brosnahan mimicked the sentiment, saying she was “very surprised” by the win before dedicating the award to Brian Tarantina, who died in November.

“We are missing, as Tony said, one really important member of our ensemble tonight, Brian Tarantina,” she said. “We had such an amazing time here with him last year, so thank you so, so much for this. This is dedicated to him.”

“Thank you, guys. This is a mistake, but thank you,” Brosnahan concluded.

The Amazon series took home the same award last year.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also stars Jane Lynch, Caroline Aaron, Marin Hinkle, Stephanie Hsu, Joel Johnstone, Leroy McClain, Kevin Pollak, Matilda Szydagis and Michael Zegen.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.