Peter Dinklage Thanks Game of Thrones Cast at SAG Awards: 'We Put Up with Each Other for 9 Years'

Peter Dinklage just won one last award for his beloved Game of Thrones character.

On Sunday, the actor, 50, won outstanding actor in drama series at the SAG Awards for his performance as Tyrion Lannister in the final season of HBO’s epic saga.

“Oh my, I think he was on Game of Thrones,” Dinklage joked while looking at his award.

The actor then turned his attention to his fellow Game of Thrones cast members.

“I would like to thank the people of Northern Ireland, who put up with us for nine years,” he said of the show’s filming location. “Then I would also like to thank people at table nine and 10 and beyond over there. We put up with each other for nine years.”

He also gave his wife, Erica Schmidt, a sweet shout-out.

“Finally and most importantly, I’d like to thank my wife who put up with me for more than nine years,” he said. “But lived in a place far away from home, but made it home because we were together.”

This is Dinklage’s first SAG win for his popular TV role.

Other nominees recognized in the category included Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Steve Carell and Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) and David Harbour (Stranger Things).

Responding to fan backlash over the landmark fantasy series’ final season, Dinklage told The New Yorker that the distaste was likely due to avid fans’ strong connection to the material.

“Everybody’s always going to have an opinion, and that means an ownership. It’s like breaking up with somebody. They get upset,” he said at the time. “I can’t speak for everybody, but my feeling is they didn’t want it to end, so a lot of people got angry.”

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.