Patricia Arquette Jokes About Hitting Joey King with Her Golden Globe: ‘I’m a Method Actor’

Patricia Arquette accidentally hit her The Act costar Joey King on the head with her Golden Globe after the awards ceremony earlier this month — and the 51-year-old actress joked that can’t guarantee it won’t happen again if she wins at Sunday’s SAG Awards.

“Why wouldn’t be there a repeat performance?” Arquette joked on the People, Entertainment Weekly and TNT Red Carpet Live: 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards pre-show on Sunday. “I’m a method actor, right?”

Image zoom Patricia Arquette (left) and Joey King at the 2020 Golden Globes. Frank Micelotta/The Walt Disney Company/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Arquette’s starring role as Dee Dee Blanchard in Hulu’s The Act earned her a SAG nomination for outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie, and King received a nod in the same category — so the young star might have a statue of her own to use as a weapon.

“I love my Joey King,” Arquette continued. “And that was … I mean, it happens, it was half club and half head butt, so I mean we both contributed to that violent place.”

After winning best performance by an actress in a limited TV series at the 2020 Golden Globes on Jan. 5, King posted on social media about Arquette hitting her in the head with the award during an InStyle video shoot in an elevator.

“Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe,” King captioned a picture of her bump on Jan. 6. “That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette.”

Arquette responded to her TV daughter’s hilarious post, admitting that she was at fault for the accidental injury.

“What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I’m so sorry sweetest one!” Arquette wrote.

What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I’m so sorry sweetest one! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 6, 2020

While Arquette received Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG nominations for her role in The Act, the Oscar winner said she goes periods without getting job offers.

“I think sometimes people think I get offered more than I do,” she said on Sunday. “The reality is I don’t get offered everything in the world. Months will go by I don’t get anything.”

The mother of two shouted out The Act’s casting director Sharon Bialy for advocating for her and giving Arquette the role. “Other than that I may not have gotten this part,” Arquette said.

Arquette credited casting directors throughout Hollywood for helping advance her career. “I’m so grateful to casting directors today,” Arquette added. “I feel like casting directors have championed me in the room.”

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.