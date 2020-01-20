Tony Shaloub Dedicates SAG Award to Late Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Star Brian Tarantina

A marvelous win for Tony Shalhoub!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, 66, was nominated alongside Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), Andrew Scott (Fleabag), Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method) and Bill Hader (Barry) for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series at the 2020 SAG Awards. Shaloub plays Abe Weissman, the father of comedian Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan).

Shaloub used his acceptance speech to remember his late costar Brian Tarantina, who died in November at age 60 from an accidental drug overdose.

“I share this actor with my fellow Maisel castmates,” Shaloub said on Sunday. “It is a joy to know you. It is a privilege to work alongside you. And so with your blessings, I will dedicate this to one of our family who we lost this year and who we miss terribly, the most marvelous Brian Tarantina, our brother. Here’s to you.”

Tarantina portrayed The Gaslight club M.C. Jackie.

“This is dedicated to him,” Brosnahan added when the Maisel cast won outstanding ensemble in a comedy series.

This is Shalhoub’s fourth SAG Award after winning for last year for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series, also for Maisel. He’s won previously in 2005 and 2004 for his performance in the comedy series Monk.

Shalhoub’s 2020 is set to become one for the books. The actor told PEOPLE he was looking forward to becoming a first-time grandfather while at the Amazon Studios Golden Globes Afterparty.

“I’m going become a grandfather this year for the first time,” he excitedly told PEOPLE. “I play one on the show, but now I actually get to be one. My oldest daughter is having a baby boy in the summer.”

“I am in awe,” he added.

Shalhoub’s costar and on-screen wife, Marin Hinkle, then shared her excitement over Shalhoub’s announcement, revealing she was also just finding out the news.

“This is the moment I hear this!” the actress exclaimed, adding, “A little baby boy, you’re going to have to bring him to set.”

Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is now streaming on Amazon Prime and a fourth season was ordered by the streaming service last year.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.