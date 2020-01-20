Jennifer Aniston Wins First SAG Award Since Friends, Calls The Morning Show '7 Months of Therapy'

And the award goes to… Jennifer Aniston!

She took home the statue for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series at the 2020 SAG Awards for her role as Alex Levy in The Morning Show. Aniston was nominated alongside Olivia Colman (The Crown), Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Jodie Comer, (Killing Eve) and Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale).

RELATED: SAG Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List

“Oh my gosh, this is so unbelievable,” Aniston, 50, said on Sunday of taking home her first SAG since 1996 when she won with the Friends cast.

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty

The win comes on the heels of her Golden Globe nomination for the same role. During her acceptance speech, Aniston talked about the emotional experience that was working on the Apple TV+ drama.

“Boy did we get to dive deep into our own experiences and our own history and really be able to breathe life into these extraordinary characters,” Aniston said. “Who knew that emotional breakdowns felt that good. It was literally about 7 months of therapy that covered 20 years of work. So thank you for watching that.”

Aniston shouted out her Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon, who she called her “partner in crime.” “I love you girl,” Aniston continued. “It took 20 years, but we did it!”

Image zoom Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Steve Granitz/WireImage

And she wrapped up by showing some love for her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler. “Adam Sandler, your performance is extraordinary, your magic is real,” she said. “I love you, buddy!”

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston Jokes She is ‘In Training’ on Instagram

Aniston told Variety last year that shooting The Morning Show expanded her acting “bandwidth.”

Image zoom The Morning Show's Reese Witherspon (left) and Jennifer Aniston. Hilary B Gayle/Apple

“Friends was like going to see a play for three or four hours,” she said. “And it was just laughing and wonderful fun. And this is fun. It’s just a lot harder. My bandwidth had to expand so that I could take in all the information.”

RELATED: SAG Awards Nominations 2020 Announced: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez Get Nods

In addition to working with acting coach Nancy Banks, Aniston visited the Today show and studied longtime TV journalists like Katie Couric and Diane Sawyer to get into her role.

Aniston’s trophy from Sunday night joins previous statuettes from the Emmys and Golden Globes for her role as Rachel Green on Friends.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.