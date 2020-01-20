The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Alex Borstein Admits 'I Voted for Fleabag' as Cast Wins SAG Award

The stars of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are having a good night!

The critically acclaimed show took home the Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at Sunday’s ceremony in Los Angeles, beating out Barry, Fleabag, The Kominsky Method and Schitt’s Creek for the honor.

As the cast took the stage to accept the award, Alex Borstein joked that they were undeserving of the honor.

“I voted for Fleabag! This is really weird,” she said. “This makes no sense. I don’t know what to say. I’m going to take this home and make sweet love to it under my Spanx hole. This makes no sense, Fleabag is brilliant.”

Image zoom ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

Rachel Brosnahan mimicked the sentiment, saying she was “very surprised” by the win before dedicating the award to Brian Tarantina, who died in November.

“We are missing, as Tony said, one really important member of our ensemble tonight, Brian Tarantina,” she said. “We had such an amazing time here with him last year, so thank you so, so much for this. This is dedicated to him.”

“Thank you, guys. This is a mistake, but thank you,” Brosnahan concluded.

Tony Shalhoub also picked up a statuette for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series, which he won last year as well, and dedicated the award to Tarantina.

RELATED: SAG Awards Nominations 2020 Announced: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez Get Nods

The Amazon series took home the same awards last year, along with a statuette for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for Brosnahan as the titular stand-up comic.

Image zoom Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Nicole Rivelli/Amazon

RELATED: Rachel Brosnahan Suffered ‘Corset-Related Injury’ from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Costumes

“I’ve wanted to be an actor for as long as I can remember, and to be able to count all of you in the room as my peers, and let alone stand on this stage is beyond my wildest dreams,” Brosnahan, 29, said during her acceptance speech last year.

“Our too often unsung background actors who work the same hours as us and share the same union as us,” she said. “I couldn’t be luckier to be a part of this amazing group of artists.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also stars Jane Lynch, Caroline Aaron, Marin Hinkle, Stephanie Hsu, Joel Johnstone, Leroy McClain, Kevin Pollak, Matilda Szydagis and Michael Zegen.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.