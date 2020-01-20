Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge Tears Up Accepting SAG Award: ‘The Most Beautiful Dream’

And the winner is…

Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role in Fleabag on Sunday night.

“The Fleabag team go back tomorrow to the U.K. I have to say from the bottom of my heart, thanks for being so supportive of these shows,” said Waller-Bridge, 34, accepting her trophy at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. “It’s quite easy to be distracted from the thing that has actually happened to us. At some point it’ll all hit me and I’ll go into a corner and have a good ‘ole cry about it, but tonight we, the Fleabag gang from the U.K., will soak this up and celebrate and spend this evening with all of you amazing actors in a room I never imagined I would ever be in.”

“So thank you,” she continued as she started choking up. “This whole thing really has been a dream, and if I wake up tomorrow and discover it was just that, then thank you. It’s been the most beautiful dream.”

The actress beat out Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) for the award.

Waller-Bridge, the show’s creator, cleaned up this awards season, previously winning both an Emmy and Golden Globe for the Amazon/BBC dramedy.

Despite the praise, Waller-Bridge has continued to maintain that she has no plans for an encore season.

“I haven’t changed my mind about season 3,” Waller-Bridge said at the Golden Globes earlier this month. “It feels more like the right decision, the further we go along this journey. I don’t know, it’s like a peaceful goodbye.”

“It feels like we keep saying goodbye to it on these stages but it felt like the right thing to do,” she added.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.