Millie Bobby Brown Says She's Becoming 'Stronger' as She Gets Older: 'I'm Still Growing'

Millie Bobby Brown hit the red carpet at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday where she reflected on growing up in the spotlight.

When asked how she’s evolved over the past few years, Brown, 15, said that while she feels “stronger” than ever now, she still has a lot to learn.

“I think I’m becoming stronger,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s difficult because I’m still growing. I haven’t evaluated that yet so I’ll get back to you.”

Stranger Things is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, along with David Harbour for performance by a male actor in a drama series for his role in the hit Netflix thriller.

Brown wore custom Louis Vuitton silk Taffeta coat dress and pants on Sunday.

In September, Netflix announced that Stranger Things — which has become one of the streaming service’s most-watched shows — was officially renewed for a fourth season.

“We are ready to get back to shooting,” Brown said.

Season 3 of the series found the gang back in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, starring Eleven (Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), as well as Hopper (Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Nancy (Natalia Dyer). The crew teamed up once again to take down the evil Mind Flayer after it began possessing the residents of the rural town in the summer of 1985.

After season 3 began streaming in July, Netflix revealed that 40.7 million member accounts had tuned in over four days to watch a portion of the show since it was released. The show’s Fourth of July global debut now boasts the biggest viewership number for a Netflix original series or film in its first days.

A premiere date for season 4 of Stranger Things has not yet been announced.

