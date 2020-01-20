Michelle Williams Gushes Over Fiancé Thomas Kail After SAG Awards Win: 'I Share This with You'

Michelle Williams just won big at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

After 11 previous nominations, the star of Fosse/Verdon was awarded her first SAG statuette for outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or TV movie at Sunday evening’s awards ceremony in Los Angeles, beating out fellow nominees Patricia Arquette (The Act), Toni Collette (Unbelievable), Joey King (The Act), and Emily Watson (Chernobyl).

In her speech, Williams praised her fiancé Thomas Kail, who also executive produced Fosse/Verdon and directed a few episodes of the FX series.

As PEOPLE exclusively reported in December, the two are engaged and expecting their first child together.

“Tommy, like everything else in our life, I share this with you,” Williams, 39, gushed.

She also praised her 14-year-old daughter, Matilda (her child with the late Heath Ledger). “It’s one thing to be completely honest as an actor — it’s another thing to be completely honest as a human being,” Williams said. “And that’s just who you are and how you live, and you teach me just as being you. I love you and I’m coming home.”

Spanning five decades, Fosse/Verdon explored the romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell), one of the theater’s most influential choreographers and directors, and Gwen Verdon (Williams), a famed Broadway dancer.

The role earned Williams an Emmy last September and a Golden Globe earlier this month.

Also in her speech at the SAG Awards, Williams talked about acting advice she received at a young age from Sir Ben Kingsley.

” ‘I don’t like to act, it’s very lonely,’ ” she recalled him telling her. ” ‘I like to react.’ “

Williams went on to say that she related to that.

“I’ve felt that loneliness, and we’ve all felt that loneliness,” she said. “Sometimes you’re doing a monologue, sometimes you’re acting with someone and it’s like you’re doing a monologue. Sometimes you’re acting with someone and their ego, which is very lonely. Sometimes you’re acting with a dog.”

As for Fosse/Verdon, that wasn’t the case with Williams. She said she found herself “damn lucky” to be acting opposite Rockwell.

“Sam, I found Gwen by looking at Bob,” Williams said. “There he was, always telling me the truth in exquisite detail.”

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are being presented live on TNT and TBS on Sunday.