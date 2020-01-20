Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Seated Near Meryl Streep at the SAG Awards

Two very different icons popped into the same frame at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Meryl Streep and Lala Kent.

You read that right. During Sunday night’s ceremony in Los Angeles, the Vanderpump Rules star and former SUR hostess was shown seated near the beloved award-winning actress, who, along with her costars in HBO’s Big Little Lies, was nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series. (The Crown took home the award.)

Kent, 29, was in attendance at the awards show with her fiancé Randall Emmett, 48, who is a producer of The Irishman, which was nominated for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. (It was bested by Parasite.)

“Lala Kent and Meryl Streep: one person delivered one of the best performances on TV in the last decade, and the other is Meryl Streep,” joked Vulture writer Kevin O’Keeffe on Twitter alongside a photo of the Bravo star and Streep, 70, at the show.

“Never thought that I’d ever see Lala Kent and Meryl Streep in the same shot in anything but here we are…” tweeted another fan.

Kent, who joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during season 4 in 2015, also has a handful of acting credits to her name, including a part in the upcoming film Axis Sally opposite Al Pacino.

“I’ve been in the arts since the age of 12,” she captioned a still of herself on the set of the movie last year. “When I fell in love with acting it became my craft — my baby. People can say whatever they want about roles that I book. That I had an ‘in.’ But to play opposite Al Pacino, to deliver a monologue in front of him, that’s not just given to someone. That’s earned.”

“Thank you [director] @michaelpolish for being the actors whisperer,” she added. “When I questioned my choices, you got me to the place I needed to be. This will go down as an iconic moment in my life.”

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented live on Sunday on TNT and TBS.