Jennifer Lopez and Jamie Foxx Have In Living Color Reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards

There was an impromptu In Living Color reunion at Sunday’s 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Jennifer Lopez and Jamie Foxx — who starred together on the popular ’90s sketch series, she as a “Fly Girl” dancer and he as recurring cast member — bumped into one another on the red carpet of Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium, posing together for a sweet picture.

The pair was joined in the photo by Lopez’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez, her date at the big ceremony. They were also all smiles as they greeted one another in a candid shot, and later sat seats away from each other inside.

While speaking to Extra on Sunday, Foxx gushed about Lopez.

“J.Lo’s my homey man, we started out together on In Living Color,” Foxx said. “I applaud her. She used to say, ‘One day J, one day J,’ cause we were both freshmen on that show [and] sometimes they would give her a hard time because she was so beautiful. And I said, ‘Your beauty ain’t gonna get nowhere. You are absolutely amazing.’ “

He went on to praise Lopez’s work in Hustlers. “What she did in this last film man … I mean, come on. Really? It’s harder when a person has such a light for being the beautiful Hollywood actress, but when they turn in the acting piece, it’s wonderful to see. She’s done it before in Selena, but now I see her come come full circle, she’s grown, she handles it. … We celebrate her.”

At the 2020 SAG Awards, Lopez, 50, wore custom black off-the-shoulder Georges Hobeika gown — which featured a satin neckline, a large bow tied at the back and a long train.

She swept her hair back into a bun, leaving a few pieces out to frame her face, and accessorized with $9 million of Harry Winston diamonds (including a 73.55 carat necklace).

Foxx, 52, kept it classic in a black tuxedo with a white button-down shirt and black bow tie.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez, 44, pulled off his own style home run in a navy velvet tuxedo.

Both Lopez and Foxx joined In Living Color during its third season in 1991.

On Sunday, they were each up for their own awards.

Lopez was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her part as veteran stripper Ramona Vega in the drama Hustlers, which she starred in and co-produced. And Foxx was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his work in the 2019 American legal drama film Just Mercy.

Both went home empty handed, but praised their time at the show on Instagram.

“Special day and night with that #marvingaye vibe,” wrote Foxx.

“What a night! ✨✨,” Lopez lauded. “Thanks to my fellow actors and the @sagawards for my supporting actress nomination for #HustlersMovie! Thank you to Alex and my incredible team for supporting me tonight! ❤️❤️❤️.”